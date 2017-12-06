Summer Brooke now a sideline reporter for ESPN

No… your eyes are not deceiving you. That is Summer Brooke McMahan interviewing Willie Freeman, Director of Basketball Operations at Western Carolina University, on ESPN!

On top of being the lead singer and fiddler with Summer Brooke & the Mountain Faith Band, and working the front counter for her family’s business, High Country Tire in Sylva, NC, Summer will also be ESPN 3’s sideline reporter for all men’s and women’s home basketball games at her alma mater of WCU.

She tells us that this opportunity is one that she had hoped to achieve for some time.

“It is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time alongside music because I love sports so much! God finally opened the door for me to be able to do it! People can stream the games live on the ESPN app and website.”

Summer has been entertaining bluegrass audiences for nearly a decade, and her experience appearing on America’s Got Talent and in larger venues more recently, has honed her professionalism to where she is sure to do well on television.

But no fear for all you fans of Mountain Faith. Summer says that band shows will always take top priority.

Bluegrass Today long ago recognized the star quality in this talented young lady, and would like to take just a moment to say, “we told you so!”

Well done, Summer, and congratulations.