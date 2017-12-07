Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies 2017 opened on high notes Wednesday evening. Royce Jordan, promoter Lorraine Jordan’s father, is back at the helm as MC. He keeps a steady hand on the show. Lorraine welcomed everyone to the show and encouraged everyone to sit back, relax, and enjoy the weekend.

Johnny and Jeanette Williams opened the stage show with their always stellar music. The Williamses have both won many awards in the bluegrass music industry. Randall Hibbitts brought his band Appalachia to the convention center stage next. Randall currently tours with Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys. Clinch Mountain bandmate Alex Leach joined him for the show. They gave the audience a full measure of high lonesome mountain music.

David Parmley and the Cardinal Tradition were in fine Christmas form. David and the band are in high demand across the circuit. Terry Baucom and the Dukes of Drive followed with many of Terry’s new and old songs. Cindy Baucom joined the band to present a couple songs. Lorraine has gathered a number of her “Daughters of Bluegrass” bandmates for this year’ show. Kati Penn Williams, Mindy Rakestraw, Jeanette Williams, Frances Mooney, Heather Berry-Mabe, and Gena Britt joined Lorraine for a great set of Daughters music. The evening was closed out by Jerry Butler, Tim White, and the Smokey Mountain String Band. They gave the audience bluegrass music, classic country music, Christmas music, and some humorous hijinks.

The Thursday evening show brings NewTown, Mickey Galyean & Cullen’s Bridge, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, Remington Ryde, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, and Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver to Pigeon Forge.

Thursday’s show begins at 4:00 p.m. with Friday and Saturday starting at 11:00.