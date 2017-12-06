IBMA and Bluegrass Foundation now merged

The proposed merger between the International Bluegrass Music Association and the Foundation for Bluegrass Music, announced during the World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh this summer, has now been finalized. The IBMA will continue operating under the same name, while the Foundation will henceforth be known as the IBMA Foundation.

No change is anticipated in the management or functioning of either agency, though closer integration of their Boards of Directors is planned. The Foundation will now have direct access to IBMA staff and data resources, and both organizations will be able to accept tax-deductible contributions. IBMA also plans to seek grant funding as a newly-organized Section 501(c)(3).

IBMA Board Chair Joe Mullins expressed gratitude for the hard work put in to get this merger accomplished in short order.

“I am grateful for the planning and execution of this merger, with many hours invested by the Board of Directors of IBMA, the Board and officers of the Foundation and Paul Schiminger, IBMA E.D., and Nancy Cardwell, the Foundation Administrator. Bluegrass music is our shared passion, and now it’s easier for each member of our community to participate in successfully funding the efforts of the association on behalf of our membership, and the programming encouraged and supported by the Foundation.”

Schiminger likewise sees nothing but positive things going forward.

“The strong 10-year partnership of the IBMA and what is now the IBMA Foundation has now become even stronger. Each organization benefits from this combined effort to carry forward ongoing efforts to educate, connect, and empower the bluegrass community. This merger will create efficiencies to attract and utilize additional resources necessary to fulfill our collective mission.”

The IBMA web site has been revised and updated to reflect these changes, with the merger completed on November 30.