Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith sing the anthem… again

Summer and the boys have been doing bluegrass extra proud this past few years, taking the music to millions of people who don’t follow it as a rule, through their several appearances on America’s Got Talent during the summer of 2015, and to larger and larger audiences all over the world since that time.

They have recently released a live DVD and audio CD of Christmas music featuring 16 holiday favorites, and a CD of their own music, Small Town Life, in both a bluegrass and a country mix.

