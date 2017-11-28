Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith sing the anthem… again

This past weekend, The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons once again invited Summer Brooke & The Mountain Faith Band to perform the national anthem before their game on Sunday afternoon with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The band brought Seth Taylor along to play second guitar, and Summer did her usual brilliant job singing lead, with Cory Piatt and Nick Dauphinais adding harmony.
Summer and the boys have been doing bluegrass extra proud this past few years, taking the music to millions of people who don’t follow it as a rule, through their several appearances on America’s Got Talent during the summer of 2015, and to larger and larger audiences all over the world since that time.
They have recently released a live DVD and audio CD of Christmas music featuring 16 holiday favorites, and a CD of their own music, Small Town Life, in both a bluegrass and a country mix.
Check them out online.
The Falcons won their game on Sunday, so I guess the Mountain Faith Band is a good luck charm!