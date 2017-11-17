Carol Of The Bells video from Summer Brooke & Mountain Faith

Summer Brooke McMahan and the Mountain Faith Band are continuing with their ongoing mission to bring new followers into the bluegrass orbit with their arrangements of popular music. Their takes on recent pop hits won them millions of fans on America’s Got Talent in 2015, and their latest release, The Sounds Of Christmas, offers a live look at the band on stage performing 16 holiday favorites.

Available from Mountain Fever Records as either a DVD or audio CD, this memorable concert has a true family feel. Summer is joined by her regular bandmates, brother Brayden on banjo, and papa Sam on bass. Her mom, Sandra, makes the song introductions and her uncle, Mickey, plays the keyboards. Other band members include Cory Piatt on mandolin, whose fiance Jet Willis plays Irish flute with her sister Jessica on fiddle, along with Nick Dauphinais on guitar.

Summer’s angelic voice is the focus of this concert, though she is joined in duet for two numbers by Katie Fortner and Jimmy Grissom.

A complete list of tracks, included on both the DVD and the CD, includes:

Winter Wonderland

Jingle Bell Rock

Carol Of The Bells

Sleigh Ride

Christmas In Heaven

Santa Train

Come On Ring Those Bells

Smoky Mountain Christmas

Silent Night

Beautiful Star Of Bethlehem

With Bells On

Christmas Day At My House

Little Bit Of Heaven

O Come, O Come Emanuel

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Joy To The World

Mountain Fever has released one of the songs as a music video, the lovely Carol Of The Bells.

Ordering is now enabled online for both the DVD and CD, with the audio tracks also available via download sites.