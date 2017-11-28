New bass player sought for Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers

Finland’s Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers are on the hunt for a new bass player, something they haven’t thought about for some time. Kari Hella has been with them the past 20 years on bass, but is having to step down because of conflicts with his full time career.

Jussi is asking that any professional bass players in Finland who might be interested in the gig to contact him online. The band plays a hard-driving traditional style of bluegrass, especially of the sort recorded in the 1950s and ’60s.

The band is based in Tempere, and Syren is hoping to find someone between there and Helsinki. The successful candidate must be free to work between 6-80 shows each year.

Here’s a video the band produced a couple of years ago, The Banjo Song, featuring Tauri Oksala on the five string.

Interested bassists can contact Jussi on Facebook, or through his web site.