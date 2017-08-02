Stories out for The Fossil Creek Band

The Fossil Creek Band, based in Toledo, OH but with members from throughout northwestern Ohio and southeastern Michigan, has released a single, the first from their upcoming Indian Ridge Records album, Pages In Time.

An original song from the band, Stories shares a familiar lesson counseling us to hold close and learn as much as we can from the important people in our lives, before they pass away from us in time. Even as modern life makes it easier than ever to record the stories that exist in our circles of family and friends, too often we neglect to do so until the opportunity has escaped us.

Jan Hudson is on banjo, Dave Borkowski on guitar, Tom Galbraith on mandolin, Gil Evans on bass, and Darrell Wagner on fiddle.

Pages In Time is expected sometime this fall, and Stories can be downloaded now from the band web site. Radio programmers can download the single now from AirPlay Direct.