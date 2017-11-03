Stolen instrument alert…

The folks at Deering Banjo Company have asked the bluegrass community to keep an eye out for three Deering banjos that were stolen while the Deerings were in Minneapolis, MN. They had just finished presenting some workshops to dealers in the area and awoke this past Sunday morning to find the back window of their rental car had been smashed.

The stolen instruments include a Vega Little Wonder in a hard case, with serial number Y042 on the back of the peg head, a concert size banjo ukelele in a gig bag, and a Goodtime Artisan Americana with a scooped fingerboard, also in a gig bag.

The Deering family says that they would appreciate any leads on the stolen instruments, and urge musicians to keep an eye out on Craigslist and eBay.

Information on these instruments can be shared with the company online.