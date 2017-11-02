More bluegrass Halloween fun

Posted on by John Lawless

Danny Clark’s 2017 Bluegrass Halloween party at the Bluegrass Bus Museum

We did turn up a number of additional Halloween photos with a bluegrass theme, and even a couple of videos.

Most of them came from Danny “Hootenanny” Clark, and his Halloween party last weekend at the Bluegrass Bus Museum. An awful lot of young Nashville pickers were in attendance, dressed up in some extremely creative costumes. See who you recognize!

  • Kyle Tuttle as Kermit at Danny Clark's 2017 Bluegrass Halloween Party at the Bluegrass Bus Museum
  • Sexy tractor and 78 RPB Victrola at Danny Clark's 2017 Bluegrass Halloween Party at the Bluegrass Bus Museum — with Loren Safie and Danny Clark
  • Two Sally Ann Forresters at Danny Clark's 2017 Bluegrass Halloween Party at the Bluegrass Bus Museum — with Corrina Rose Lodgston Stephens and Becky Buller
  • Danny Clark's 2017 Bluegrass Halloween Party at the Bluegrass Bus Museum, Sally Ann Forrester and Bessie Lee Mauldin — with Crorrina Stephens and Kristy Westerfield
  • 2nd place winners at Danny Clark's 2017 Bluegrass Halloween Party at the Bluegrass Bus Museum, Gloria Belle — with Angelica Grim Doerfel
  • 1st place winners at Danny Clark's 2017 Bluegrass Halloween Party at the Bluegrass Bus Museum, Ryman Hospitality Guides! — with Nathan Shuppert and Emilee Warner

Sideline found themselves in the studio on Halloween, but took time to post this photo with their bus…

… and this video of them tracking.

We also saw this one from Bobby Osborne, Scott Napier and several students at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass & Traditional Music at the Hazard Technical and Community College.

Happy Halloween 2017!

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy