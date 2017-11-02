More bluegrass Halloween fun

Danny Clark’s 2017 Bluegrass Halloween party at the Bluegrass Bus Museum
We did turn up a number of additional Halloween photos with a bluegrass theme, and even a couple of videos.
Most of them came from Danny “Hootenanny” Clark, and his Halloween party last weekend at the Bluegrass Bus Museum. An awful lot of young Nashville pickers were in attendance, dressed up in some extremely creative costumes. See who you recognize!
Sideline found themselves in the studio on Halloween, but took time to post this photo with their bus…
… and this video of them tracking.
We also saw this one from Bobby Osborne, Scott Napier and several students at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass & Traditional Music at the Hazard Technical and Community College.
Happy Halloween 2017!