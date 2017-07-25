Stephen Mougin adds band coaching opportunities

Stephen Mougin, guitarist with the Sam Bush Band and engineer, owner, and operator at Dark Shadow Recording, has announced that he has stepped down from his position as Director of Bluegrass at Bethel University. There he coached the school bluegrass band, but said that while he thoroughly enjoyed working with the students there, the travel time to and from his home in Nashville was taking a toll on both his business and family life.

But Stephen (Mojo to friends) isn’t turning his back on his dedication to bluegrass music education. He will be expanding the time he makes available for band coaching, where he does intensive, in person work with bluegrass groups to help them enhance their musical presentation, their stage presence, and their song choices and arrangements. It’s like having a producer for your live show, offering direct, honest feedback about how you can make your group better.

Mojo already has a successful track record with his band coaching, helping to tighten things up for The Bankesters, The Sowell Family Pickers, among others. He was recognized for this work last year by the IBMA when they awarded him their Mentor of the Year Momentum Award during the 2016 World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh.

With the time freed up from driving out to McKenzie, TN to work with the students at Bethel, Mougin will take on additional band coaching clients. Groups can travel to his studio in Nashville, or arrange for him to visit them at their own rehearsal space.

This video was prepared to help explain what his services involve.

Stephen is open to working with anyone willing to dedicate the time to improvement, but serious, dedicated groups will get the most out of it. And be prepared for frank assessments. He can show you what needs work, and supply the motivation to make changes, but individuals and bands will also need to make a commitment to see advancement.

Bands interested in working with Mougin can reach him through the Dark Shadow Recording web site.