Spring Street and Baker Family to Turnberry Records and Management

Turnberry Records and Management, located in Rancho Mirage, CA, has announced two new acts that have signed on for representation and management by the agency, headed by Keith Barnacastle of The Bluegrass Standard magazine.

The Baker Family are a Missouri-based bluegrass act featuring guitarist Carrie Baker, and her children Trustin (20) on fiddle, Carina (17) on mandolin, and Elijah (15) on bass. They have been performing as a band for several years, but as the kids have gotten older, and more proficient on their instruments, attention has really started to come their way. Trustin was named the Grand Masters Fiddle Champion in 2018, and Carina has gained accolades for her powerful singing voice.

Carrie says that she and the rest of the group are looking forward to working with Keith.

“We’re proud that Turnberry is helping us out, and we’re hoping to now get into the bigger venues. We’re excited to see where it goes.”

Here’s video of them on The Bluegrass Trail last season.

Also coming on board are Spring Street, a quintet from Oklahoma that play both bluegrass and Gospel music. Their specialty is vocal harmony, and with four different lead singers, these guys offer a great deal of variety and versatility. The band is Mike Williams on banjo, Dan Nieto on guitar, Nick Alberty on mandolin, Roger Sparks on fiddle, and Steve Huhn on bass.

Mike says that their enthusiasm for working with Turnberry and Barnacastle was a direct response to what he showed them.

“I’m excited, because he was excited about us. We don’t sound like Ralph Stanley… we don’t sound like Bill Monroe… But we respect bluegrass.”

Here they sing the all-time Gospel favorite, Beulah Land, at Silver Dollar City a few years back.

For more information about either The Baker Family or Spring Spring, you can contact Turnberry Records and Management online.