Speed We’re Traveling video from the Steeps

To help celebrate this week’s release of their latest album, Out In The Open, the Steep Canyon Rangers have released a behind-the-scenes video of one of the tracks.

They cut this record live in the studio, and the video captures them in the moment. It is accented by comments from Ranger Graham Sharp, who wrote and sings the song, The Speed We’re Traveling. He talks about how the idea for the song came to him, in the midst of his family domestic bliss. It’s a funky, acoustic blues with the Steep Canyon touch.

Graham says they shot video in the studio, but didn’t know what they would end up with.

“Our buddy Chris Bramley was on hand at the Fidelitorium our sessions for Out In The Open. He caught four songs that day, including the album take for The Speed We’re Traveling, and I added a little commentary to it. What you see is what you hear on the record (the audio fades out as we keep playing), the bass and drums are down beneath the camera on the high angle shot. We had planned on doing this song as a solo for Woody, but just as we were going to cut he suggested we trade through the verses…..here’s how it went down.”

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Out In The Open is available wherever quality bluegrass music is sold.