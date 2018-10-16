Special Consensus heads for the Old Country

Special Consensus, another long-running bluegrass band who won big at last month’s IBMA Awards, is away for Europe today, and a string of concerts that will find them in 6 different countries over the next two weeks.

They are old hands at international touring by now, with many European visits under their belts. Banjo player and fearless leader Greg Cahill has helmed the group for more than 40 years, and has guided them to a strong fan base in central Europe as well as the United States. On this fall tour, they will spend time with many friends in Europe, as they look to make many more with their aggressive bluegrass sound.

Greg has also promised to send along reports as the tour progresses, with photos of their various shows, and the sights they are able to take in along the way. Keep an eye on Bluegrass Today for those over the next couple of weeks.

Their first show is in The Netherlands tomorrow, followed by jaunts to Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland.

The complete schedule is below:

10/17 – Wadway, Netherlands

10/18 – Helmstedt, Germany

10/19 – Copenhagen, Denmark

10/20 – Sabro, Denmark

10/21 – Korsor, Denmark

10/22 – Oslo, Norway

10/23 – Granna, Sweden

10/24 – Stockholm, Sweden

10/25 – travel day

10/26 – Fritzlar, Germany

10/27 – Winkel, Switzerland

10/28 – Leistal, Switzerland

You can find more details about each of these shows on the Special Consensus web site.

Good luck, guys, and we’ll look forward to your reports.