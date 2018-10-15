Michael Lindsey passes

Fans of The Lindsey Family, a bluegrass Gospel group from central Kentucky, are mourning with the family today.

Michael John Daniel Lindsey, who played mandolin with the family group, has died. He was 11 years of age, and had been fighting against brain cancer this past several months.

The diagnosis came in January, when it was hoped that surgery might result in a removal of the tumor, but the disease continued to progress. For much of the year Michael was able to continue traveling with the family, but since late summer, he suffered an ongoing deterioration that saw him unconscious or unresponsive for days at a time. Being one of 11 children, he was constantly surrounded by family who cared for his every need, but they had begun to despair in recent weeks as it seemed certain that the end was near.

His parents, Alan and Tammy Lindsey, have shared the ordeal on Facebook, but far from seeking sympathy, they report with amazement on how stoic their son has been throughout this process. He has understood his condition, and that thousands of people had been praying for him, once calling out, “Thank you, Jesus, for all the people praying for me.”

Those who know them see Michael’s example as profound, i.e., the little boy who faced death with a certainty of his resurrection in Jesus. No doubt, a brave young man.

Arrangements for Michael have not been announced, and the family has asked for some privacy as they grieve his passing.

R.I.P., Michael Lindsey.