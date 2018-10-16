Welcome Wren Burge!

West Virginia bluegrass singer, songwriter, and bandleader Rachel Burge and her husband, Brian, are celebrating the arrival of their second child, Wren Rachelle Burge.

She was born October 8 at 10:27 a.m., weighing in at 8.5 lbs, and stretching out to 20.75”. Rachel and Wren are doing well, and big brother, Brooks, seems delighted with his baby sister.

Before motherhood took so much of her time, Rachel led her own group, Blue Dawning, who toured throughout the southeast. They released a single, self-titled album, along with Rachel’s own solo project, Don’t You Worry About Me in 2012. A graduate of Glenville State College with a music degree, Burge played in the college bluegrass band as she had before in high school, and now teaches music near her home in Clay County, WV.

She is hoping that a busy life with two young children will soon allow her more time for the music she loves.

Congratulations Rachel and Brian, and a hearty Bluegrass Today welcome to little Wren!