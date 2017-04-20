Sowell Family Pickers to Poor Mountain Records

Poor Mountain Records, a still relatively new small label based in North Carolina, has been making aggressive moves this past few months. They have signed a number of bluegrass and Gospel acts recently, with plans to release new projects recorded in their facility, Toneroom Studios.

Closely associated with independent bluegrass Gospel act, Chosen Road, the label is headed by their guitarist, Jonathan Buckner, with assistance from Kevin Pace handling radio promotion, Rick Dollar taking marketing and promotion, and Jonathan Campbell serving as chief engineer.

Their most recent signing is The Sowell Family Pickers from Hempstead, TX, an 8-piece band of young grassers, plus mom and dad. The Pickers are Guynn and Cindy Sowell, both of whom sing with the group, supported by their talented progeny: Jacob on banjo, Joshua on guitar, Naomi on bass, Abigail on mandolin, John-Mark on fiddle, and Justus on guitar. The young Sowells range from age 20 down to 10, with everyone involved in their touring show.

More news is expected soon regarding a new album with Poor Mountain Records, which will be the band’s third.

You can learn more about The Sowell Family Pickers online.