Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival – Spring 2018

The March 2018 edition of the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival has come and gone. It was a great one!

Joe and Tammy Mullins host two festivals a year at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington, Ohio. The first is in late March and the second in mid-November. Both festivals have become the premier indoor festivals in Ohio and several surrounding states.

The festival had two debuts on Friday. Classic Country Radio is now Real Roots Radio. Daniel Mullins modeled one of the new logo t-shirts for the weekend. Real Roots Radio also has a new mascot, Ruby. Ruby is a rescue pup that the Mullins family has adopted. She is a sweetheart!

Blake Williams once again kept the show on track as only he can.

Hammertowne made their first appearance at SOIMF. They give a hard driving, traditional show.

Ohio’s own Price Sisters also made their first appearance at the festival. The sisters and their banjo player, Daxon Lewis, are products of the Morehead State bluegrass music program. They are joined by Ruth McClain Smith and Scott Napier. No band could ask for better mentors. This is a band to put on your “must see” list.

Little Roy Lewis and Lizzy Long stormed the stage with their excellent show. Seventy six year young Roy has more energy than most young folks. They give an audience a taste of the Lewis Family music along with many of Lizzy’s original tunes.

Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers are the host band, and beloved by their Ohio followers. They are one of the most in-demand bands on the circuit. Mike Terry “mans” the t-shirt cannon giving out Rue Farms Potato Chip shirts, Radio Rambler shirts, and the new Real Roots Radio shirts.

Rhonda Vincent brought the Rage to the festival stage. She signed autographs and had pictures with fans for well over an hour after her first set. Rhoda’s mother, Carolyn Vincent, joined the band for a couple of tunes.

Art Stevenson and Highwater are one of the festival favorites. They have a deep songbook that gives an audience “new, old” music. Many of their songs are new to first time fans.

The evening was closed out with a “Ladies Night All-Star Jam,” hosted by Rhonda Vincent. She was joined by all of the ladies that performed throughout the day along with some other guests. Eight year old Ashlyn Smith wowed the audience with her picking. She did the Clinch Mountain Backstep and took her break on Liberty. This youngster from Louisville is one to watch for! The final “special” guests were Radio Ramblers lead singer, Duane Sparks’, “sisters” Kaitlyn and Hunter Boo Boo. All of the rest of the ladies were far, far prettier!

Art Stevenson and Highwater returned on Saturday for a second set of music. They again dug deep for delightful music.

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys made it through the snowy roads to make their first appearance at SOIMF. These guys honor the traditions of bluegrass music as well as any band today. Their hard driving bluegrass is hard to beat.

The Primitive Quartet is another festival favorite. The are celebrating 45 years of providing top notch bluegrass gospel music.

The Radio Ramblers made Saturday appearances also. The Ohio fans can’t get enough of them!

Nothin’ Fancy drove all the way from Brooksville, Florida to make their shows in Wilmington. They have earned their title as entertainers.

The frosting for the festival cake was provided by the legendary Ricky Skaggs. He gave great tributes to Bill Monroe and the Stanley Brothers. It was a “man – am I glad I saw that” show.

All in all it was a top shelf festival. Please join Tammy and Joe in November for the next Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival.