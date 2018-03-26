Jack The Tobacco Farmer from 40 Horse Mule

Nashville’s 40 Horse Mule is back with a second single to follow up on Hell, Fire, and Brimstone which spent several weeks on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart last year.

The band is a joint effort by songwriter and bass player, Bennie Boling, and primary vocalist Billy Troy. They are assisted by Steve Huber on banjo, Marc MacGlashan on mandolin, and Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle. Billy sings lead, with vocal harmonies from Keith Tew. They recorded at Gorilla’s Nest Recording in Ashland City, TN, with Chris Latham engineering.

The new single is one Boling wrote called Jack The Tobacco Farmer, the story of a man who found a new crop to grow based on the changed smoking habits of the 21st century.

Billy’s full name is Billy Graves, and he is the son of bluegrass royalty. His dad was Josh Graves of Flatt & Scruggs fame, and Billy grew up around the music from his earliest days. Bennie has also been involved in bluegrass from an early age, playing banjo at competitions as a youngster. He worked for a time with The Farm Hands, and is now a luthier with Huber Banjos.

The new single will be available for download purchase on March 29 from all the popular sites, and is offered to radio programmers now at AirPlay Direct.

Look for a 5-song EP from 40 Horse Mule next month.