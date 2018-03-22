Classic Country Radio is now Real Roots Radio

Announcing the debut of Real Roots Radio, the wonderfully alliterative new name for the group of radio stations in southern Ohio run by bluegrass icon Joe Mullins. These include WBZI, WKFI, and WEDI, all broadcasting the same signal from the studios in Xenia.

They play a wide mix of material, based on the music of America’s heartland: traditional country, bluegrass, Gospel, and all sorts of roots music that draw on those sources.

Mullins says that the new name more accurately reflects the sounds and the services the stations deliver.

“When our programming was first introduced in 1995, no other radio stations in southwestern Ohio attempted to feature classic country music. Now, 23 years later, our six broadcast sources feature the widest variety of country music. We are the only full-service commercial radio stations in Ohio combining three generations of country recordings with quality bluegrass, gospel, and Americana music. Daily and weekly features for the farm community, churches, Veterans, outdoor enthusiasts, and more, presented by known personalities with over 125 years of combined on-air experience, round out our distinguished format.”

So nothing has changed but the name, and the web address. Their popular 24/7 audio stream can now be found at realrootsradio.com, with a steady selection of old country hits, the best of contemporary and traditional bluegrass, and a taste of the newer string band style we’ve dubbed Grassicana.

The station will be out in force at this weekend’s Southern Ohio Indoor Music festival, also run by the Mullins family. With entertainment provided by Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Nothin’ Fancy and many others – including Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, of course – Real Roots Radio hosts and personnel will also be on hand, passing out goodies and broadcasting live from the Roberts Centre in Wilmington, OH.

If you can’t make the festival, log in online and stay updated.