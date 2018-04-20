Sounds of our Heritage Semester Finale Concert at KCTM

The Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University is hard at work preparing their students for the Sounds of our Heritage Semester Finale Concert. It will be held May 1 on campus at the Morehead Conference Center at 7:00 p.m., and admission is free.

The Center offers a degree that allows students to focus on various types of traditional folk music, including bluegrass, old time, Celtic, country, blues, western swing, and more. The program is directed by Raymond McLain, and offers students the opportunity to hone their performances skills, both vocal and instrumental, in a number of ensembles.

A degree in Traditional Music is offered, or students can choose to minor in the subject combined with some other course of study. The department is housed within the Morehead school of Music, Theatre and Dance. Graduates will have taken four sections of Traditional Music History, four of Music Theory as it applies to traditional music, plus courses in recording arts, private lessons, and ensembles.

At the concert, these student bands will perform the material they have been working on this semester. On stage that evening will be several bluegrass and country ensembles, an introductory band, and old time band, and two sections of the Mountain Music Ambassadors, the school’s top performance group.

If you are in northern Kentucky, or can make a drive to Morehead, why not stop in, support these student grassers, and enjoy a free concert on May 1.