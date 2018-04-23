Sideline has been enjoying a #1 single, Thunder Dan, from Front and Center, which will be released on Friday, April 27 on the Mountain Home label. A video for the tune is currently in rotation on The Country Network and Bluegrass Ridge.

A pedigreed six-piece powerhouse that has set the pace in bluegrass for over two decades, Sideline was founded by Steve Dilling (banjo), Skip Cherryholmes (guitar) and Jason Moore (bass). The three have all made historical and significant contributions to the genre as members of highly-awarded groups, with multiple Grand Ole Opry appearances, and years of global touring behind them.

What started as a side project for these seasoned players soon expanded as the core members were joined by Bailey Coe (guitar) and Troy Boone (mandolin). Newcomer Daniel Greeson replaced longtime bandmember Nathan Aldridge on fiddle in 2018. With songs that range from pulse-pounding barn burners to those sung from the heart, this sextet brings perfected timing and dynamic – as well as visceral emotion – to their music.

With three previous successful album releases, audiences have found that whether live or recorded, the group moves easily from well-chosen, neo-traditional covers to new material curated with a holistic sense of identity and mission. Add their on-stage energy and powerful harmonies to the mix, and you have the best of the revered Carolina ‘Grass sound.

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Sideline

Steve Dilling never went to North Carolina State University, but he is a diehard NCSU sport fan. Troy is trained and certified in the Unaka Search & Rescue Team Of Unicoi County, TN. Bailey is working to get his Associates Degree in occupational therapy at St. Catherine’s University. Troy and Daniel have both been apart of the bluegrass program at East Tennessee State University. Skip is a hot sauce and spicy food fanatic. Jason has experience in flying airplanes. He started very young with his father Linton, who was a licensed pilot, in a Aeronca 7-AC Champ. Jason, Steve, and Skip, have a collective 300+ appearances on the Grand Ole Opry. Skip is a 5-time Grammy nominee with his family, Cherryholmes. Jason is the nephew of long-time legendary bass player, Allen Mills of the Lost And Found. Each member of the band has a nickname within the band. The band maps a route between shows around major sports arenas, and stops if time allows. Skip, Jason, and Daniel have performed multiple times internationally, including Europe, Asia, and Australia. Daniel has a passion for old guitars, old cars, and hot rods. Jason, Daniel, and Troy play golf in their time off. Steve has a rare eye disease called Macular Ischemia, rendering him legally blind. Skip is a gourmet chef in his spare time, and often brings his own food on the road. Bailey played football and baseball for South Johnston High School. Steve was born on the Ramey Air Force Base, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Bailey took 4 semesters of sign language, and is very fluent. Troy, along with schoolmate Craig T. Shelton, started the Unicoi County High School Bluegrass Band In 2012. The program continues today.

Visit Sideline online: website Instagram Facebook Twitter