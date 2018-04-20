Time To Drive video from Ray Cardwell

Pinecastle Records has released a music video for Time To Drive, the first single from Ray Cardwell’s upcoming project with them.

Cardwell wrote this one, and has recorded it in the unique, New Grass Revival-throwback vibe that he favors. Kenny Smith is on guitar, with Danny Roberts on mandolin, Kelsey Crews on banjo, and David Mansfield on fiddle.

Ray is a grasser from way back, playing as a youngster with his family band in Missouri, along with his sister, Nancy Cardwell, who went on to serve as Executive Director of the IBMA following many years on staff with the organization. He performed during the ’90s as a member of New Tradition, but stepped away from touring to raise his family back in Missouri not long after. But now he’s back living in Nashville, and playing on the road, with one solo project out and another in the works with Pinecastle.

The Time To Drive single is available now for download purchase from all your favorite sites, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.