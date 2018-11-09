Sounds Of Christmas from Dailey & Vincent

As has become their custom, Dailey & Vincent are preparing to shift into Christmas mode as the year comes to an end. And when they shift, boy can you tell!

They not only have a new record, The Sounds Of Christmas, they start a special holiday tour just after Thanksgiving, and their Saturday night program on RFD-TV will likewise switch to a Christmas theme in December. Visit their web site and you’ll see it awash in green and red, with presents and ornaments a’plenty.

Daily & Vincent always puts on a fast-paced show that runs the gamut from bluegrass and Southern Gospel, to traditional country. But for the holidays it takes on the fun of an old time TV special, with the stage decorated for Christmas, and the boys delivering one seasonal favorite after another, with new devotional numbers thrown in.

Things get started the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving in western Virginia, and they will hit cities all across the eastern and central US before mid-December.

November 24 – Marion, VA – Lincoln Theatre

November 25 – Marion, VA – Lincoln Theatre

November 29 – Knoxville, IA – Knoxville Performing Arts Center

November 30 – Branson, MO – The Mansion Theatre

December 1 – Branson, MO – The Mansion Theatre

December 2 – Council Bluffs, IA – The Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College

December 5 – Branson, MO – The Mansion Theatre

December 6 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Theatre

December 7 – Brookfield, WI – The Wilson Center

December 8 – Branson, MO – The Mansion Theatre

December 10 – Arlington, TX – Arlington Music Hall

December 11 – Nacogdoches, TX – Stephen F. Austin State University

December 12 – Corsicana, TX – The Palace Theatre

December 14 – Kernersville, NC – First Christian Church Ministries

December 15 – Mt Vernon, KY – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

December 16 – Steelville, MO – Meramec Theatre

Ticket information can be found online.

This tour will also be the final one for Jeff Parker with the band, so longtime D&V fans may want to wish him well before he heads out to launch his solo career.

Orders for The Sounds Of Christmas can be placed now from a number of popular retailers.