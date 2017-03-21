Nothin’ Can Hold Me Here from Sowell Family Pickers

The Sowell Family Pickers from Hempstead, TX have released a new single today, ahead their upcoming album, Trust in the Lord.

Consisting of the twin daughters and four sons of Guynn and Cindy Sowell, the family band sings uplifting bluegrass Gospel music all over the southern US. Dad drives and manages the group, while mom joins in with the singing. Jacob plays banjo, Joshua is on guitar, Naomi plays bass, Abigail mandolin, John-Mark the fiddle, and Justus second guitar. Everyone sings in this handsome sibling sextet.

Their new single is a rousing, slightly bluesy version of the Gospel favorite, Nothin’ Can Hold Me Here.

Here’s a taste…

Radio programmers can download the track now from Airplay Direct.

Trust In The Lord is set for an April 28 release.