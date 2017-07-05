Sonny’s bluegrass jam shuts down in Nicholasville, KY

Sad news for bluegrass pickers in central Kentucky…

The long-running bluegrass jam hosted the first Thursday of each month at Sonny’s Bar-B-Q in Nicholasville, just south of Lexington, has been shut down. Charlie Hall, banjo player and popular local bluegrass radio host, who has been running the jam this past five years, says that new ownership has taken over the restaurant, and they chose to discontinue the bluegrass.

“We had built this into a nice jam and we had some great musicians come from far and near to pick and sing. Sometimes we would have so many that wanted to join in that we would have two sessions going.”

Charlie tells us that he is open to re-starting the jam if a suitable location can be found.

You can catch him on the radio on Sunday nights from 6:00-10:00 p.m. on WCYO-FM out of Richmond, KY at 106.1 FM, or by live streaming online.