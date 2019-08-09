Son Of A Ramblin’ Man video from Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper’s upcoming CD release, Tall Fiddler, has been generating quite a bit of excitement and anticipation in the bluegrass world. That’s because fans understand that anything from Michael will be chock full of his fiery bow work on both fresh and classic instrumentals, and a handful of great new songs.

So Compass Records has been teasing our appetites with singles from the album, first the title track, and today another called Son Of A Ramblin’ Man. It was written by Vince Gill, and features Flamekeeper guitarist Josh Richards who delivers a bluesy rendition in this live performance video. Those familiar with Vince’s 2006 cut will appreciate how Mike and his crew took the bluegrass flavor Gill put on the track, and turned it into real, no-doubt, driving bluegrass.

Tall Fiddler isn’t due to hit until August 23, but the singles are available now from your favorite download and streaming services, as are pre-orders for the album.

Radio programmers can get the tracks from AirPlay Direct.