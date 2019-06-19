Something To Brag About from Chris Roberts & Ashley Campbell

One thing that bluegrass hasn’t really enjoyed, that old time country has had in spades, is the spunky male/female duet. We all remember the hilarious novelty songs that Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn did together, like You’re The Reason Our Kids Are Ugly from 1978. They were amusing and memorable numbers that were fun for radio listeners, and made for an entertaining break from the serious music on their live shows.

Now Chris Roberts and Ashley Campbell have resurrected one of these from George Jones and Tammy Wynette, and given it a bluegrass spin. Remember Something To Brag About from 1971? Written by the incomparable Bobby Braddock, it had been recorded first a year earlier by Charlie Louvin and Melba Montgomery, and their version even made it into the Billboard Top 20.

Roberts has replaced the country shuffle with a bluegrass beat, and otherwise largely replicated those classic cuts from nearly 50 years ago. Assisting on the track are Scott Vestal on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Casey Campbell on mandolin, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, and Dennis Crouch on bass. It’s a groovin’ little track that should find a home on bluegrass radio.

Something To Brag About by Chris Roberts & Ashley Campbell will be available from all the popular download and streaming sites on June 28. Pre-orders are available now from the Engelhardt Music Group web site. It will also be included on Chris’ next EMG album, Mountain Standard Time, expected sometime this fall.

Radio programmers can pick up the track at AirPlay Direct.