Somethin’ Sweet – track premiere from The Railsplitters

The Railsplitters, who hail from Boulder, CO, have a new album, Jump In, set to drop on November 10. They have graciously agreed to share a track with our readers in advance.

The band was a hit at the recent IBMA World Of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC where they performed repeatedly as an invited showcase act. Fronted by the lovely and talented Lauren Stovall, these Railsplitters displayed their distinctive blend of bluegrass, Americana roots, and acoustic music. Grassicana?

Lauren is joined by Pete Sharpe on mandolin, Dusty Rider on banjo, Joe D’Esposito on fiddle, and newest member, Jean-Luc Davis on bass. With Stovall on guitar and lead vocals, they look rather like a bluegrass band, but their original music takes them far beyond what Mr. Monroe ever intended.

Somethin’ Sweet combines some breezy island sounds with the story of an unsuccessful enticement.

Lauren explains…

“Most people assume that I wrote this song because of the topic, but Dusty our banjo player actually wrote it after a funny encounter at a Punch Brothers concert. He received some repeated, unwanted advances from someone in the crowd who had, shall we say, over-indulged. He was too nice to tell her off so it all came out in the song later!”

Look for Jump In wherever acoustic music is sold on November 10.