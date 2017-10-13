Jesse McReynolds home from hospital

Jesse McReynolds, mandolin legend and one half of the iconic bluegrass duo, Jim & Jesse, is home from the hospital after three weeks at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, TN.

He had been rushed to the emergency room on September 20 after suffering severe abdominal pain, where doctors discovered that he had experienced a ruptured aneurysm. Surgery to correct the rupture was successfully performed and Jesse was held for rehab until he was released this past Wednesday.

His wife, Joy, says that all seems to be well, and that she and Jesse appreciate all the love that has been shown this past few weeks.

“Jesse’s appetite is very good and he’s been playing his mandolin a bit. I think he’s on the comeback trail. His doctors will tell us when it’s safe for him to get out and perform again.. Thanks to everyone for the many cards and Facebook messages! Now I’m off to make spaghetti for the Boss, as per his request.”

Wonderful news from one of the most sincerely beloved artists in the history of our music.