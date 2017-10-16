Buddy Merriam to undergo surgery

Noted bluegrass mandolin artist, bandleader, and radio host Buddy Merriam will be having quadruple heart bypass surgery today (October 16, 2017).

Surgery will take place at the Stony Brook Medical Center, (currently known as Stony Brook University Hospital), in Stony Brook, New York.

The doctors say that his heart is strong and the prognosis is excellent.

Kathy DeVine, guitarist with Buddy Merriam & Back Roads, asks that we all keep Buddy close in our thoughts today.

“I believe in the collective Spirit, whatever it is for each and every one of you, to keep him close in mind, in heart and prayer.”

Well-wishers can mail cards to:

Buddy Merriam

PO Box 862

Sound Beach, NY 11789

Get well soon, Buddy!