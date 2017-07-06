Someday Soon video from Darin & Brooke

When Darin & Brooke Aldridge played the Altamont Theatre in Asheville NC back in May with John Cowan, they shot this live video of Someday Soon from their Mountain Home release, Faster And Farther.

The song is currently #1 on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, where it has been hovering near the top most of June. Brooke’s lovely delivery of this Ian Tyson classic shows why she has become one of the most celebrated female vocalists in acoustic music.

Matt Menefee is on reso-guitar and Carley Arrowood on fiddle. The video was shot by Wayne Ebinger with John Holder of Blue Ridge Sound Co. capturing the audio.

Visit Darin & Brooke online to see when they will be in your part of the world.