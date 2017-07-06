Someday Soon video from Darin & Brooke

Posted on by John Lawless

When Darin & Brooke Aldridge played the Altamont Theatre in Asheville NC back in May with John Cowan, they shot this live video of Someday Soon from their Mountain Home release, Faster And Farther.

The song is currently #1 on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, where it has been hovering near the top most of June. Brooke’s lovely delivery of this Ian Tyson classic shows why she has become one of the most celebrated female vocalists in acoustic music.

Matt Menefee is on reso-guitar and Carley Arrowood on fiddle. The video was shot by Wayne Ebinger with John Holder of Blue Ridge Sound Co. capturing the audio.

Visit Darin & Brooke online to see when they will be in your part of the world.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy