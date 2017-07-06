New Dale Ann Bradley album coming in August

We caught up with Dale Ann Bradley yesterday to get some details about her upcoming Pinecastle project, due August 18.

She is producing, the second one that she has headed up herself, and she tells us that the title is simply Dale Ann Bradley.

“There wasn’t really one of the songs that I got in my mind to put out in front, and I never had an album that was just my name. It’s just me! I hope that people will enjoy it.”

The recording was made primarily with her touring band: Mike Sumner on banjo, Tim Dishman on bass, Scotty Powers on mandolin, Matt Leadbetter on reso-guitar, and Bradley on guitar. She did bring in some guests to help with the vocals, including her Sister Sadie bandmate Tina Adair, plus Steve and Debbie Gulley, Kim Fox, and Vic Graves. Vince Gill is also featured in a duet on the Stanley classic, I Just Think I’ll Go Away, which Dale Ann says he suggested when she asked him to sing one on the record.

There are a couple of songs that she wrote with different co-writers, and she says that the band was deeply involved in selecting and arranging the material.

“We put our heart into it and hope that we’ve done songs that people will feel something from. I’m at an age where the emotive part of music is so important to me. I’m always truly humbled when a collection of music I put together affects someone personally.”

Also included will be her version of Our Last Goodbye from The Stanley Brothers, and a cover of This Is My Year For Mexico, recorded by Crystal Gale in 1975. A debut single, Champagne Lady, should be released in the next few weeks.

Pinecastle hasn’t said much about this Dale Ann Bradley album, as they have three big projects due later this month. New ones are in the pipeline for July 21 from Kim Robins, The Farm Hands, and Eddy Raven with Carolina Road.

As she always does, Bradley shared kind words about her label partners.

“I’m so pleased to be working with Pinecastle. They are so easy to work with.”

We’ll certainly be looking forward to Dale Ann Bradley when it hits next month.