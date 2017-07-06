Garret Newton to Wilson Pickins

Wilson Pickins Promotions has announced the addition of The Garrett Newton Band to their stable of bluegrass artists.

The North Carolina group is fronted by 17 year old banjo picker, Garrett Newton, a protege of Lorraine Jordan, who also plays in the band. And like Jordan, Garret keeps it traditional.

In addition to Garrett on banjo and Lorraine on bass, The Garrett Newton Band consists of Parks Icenhour on guitar, Allen Dyer on guitar and lead vocal, Daniel Aldridge, and Sarah Hollis on fiddle (as her schedule allows).

They have a debut album out on Pinecastle Records, Young Heart, Old Soul, and perform at festivals and concerts throughout the southeastern US.

This promotional video serves as a nice introduction for anyone unfamiliar with Newton and his band…

More information can be found online, or by contacting Melanie Wilson at Wilson Pickins.

