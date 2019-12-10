SMBMA jam and concert at the Kentuckians of Michigan

Friday night was a fun time at the Kentuckians of Michigan in Romulus, MI. The Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association kicked off the evening by hosting a jam. The jammers entertained an appreciative crowd before and during the buffet meal. SMBMA Hall of Honor member, Jimmy Thompson, was on hand with his newly refurbished Gibson mandolin. Just about everyone commented on the sound. Jimmy told us that he had sent it to Gibson and that Dave Harvey had called him and asked how the mandolin sounded. Jimmy was more than a little excited that he got the call from Dave. Jimmy has several Gibson mandolins, but says: “This one is the very best! It’s THE Gibson!”

SMBMA member band Red, White, and Bluegrass was the featured entertainment for the evening. The band is comprised of leader Sam Costelli on guitar and vocals, Reno Costelli on bass, Tim Jackson on banjo, Chip Cope on mandolin, dobro, and vocals, Darrel Wagner on fiddle and vocals, and Lauren Wagner on guitar and vocals. Lauren was doing her first show with the band. The band plays primarily traditional bluegrass with a few traditional country tunes thrown in.

SMBMA will be hosting jams at the Kentuckians on January 24, February 14, and March 20 in 2020.

The Kentuckians of Michigan have a great winter schedule that includes Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers on March 6, Nothin’ Fancy on April 11, and Special Consensus on May 2.

The details for all of these shows and the rest of the schedule will be available online at the official Kentuckians of Michigan web site and Facebook page.

Support your local music venues.