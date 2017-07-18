Skaggs’ guitar army unleashed on Grey Fox

On Friday night at the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Ricky Skaggs took advantage of the fact that three of his former guitarists were at the festival, and brought them all up for one big six string thrash. Of course, he’s only had four guitar pickers since returning to the bluegrass world, but what pickers they are!

Bryan Sutton was the first, followed by Clay Hess, then Cody Kilby, with the chair now filled by Jake Workman. Here three of them are on a raucous version of Bluegrass Breakdown.

Video was shot by Jay Moskowitz.