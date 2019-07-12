Simple Things video from Christian Davis

Christian Davis has released a lyric video for one of the songs on his current album, The Big Picture.

It’s a song called Simple Things, which extols the virtues of pulling back a bit from our high tech, fast-paced lifestyle, produced with an acoustic country feel.

Bluegrass fans remember Christian as the former bass singer with Dailey & Vincent who has since gone out on his own. His sound mixes his bluegrass, country, and Gospel music influences, all reinforced with Davis’ deep baritone voice.

The Big Picture is available wherever you stream or download music online, or on CD from Turnberry Records. Simple Things is distributed to radio programmers by CDX