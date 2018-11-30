Sierra Hull Christmas Time Is Here tour starts next week

Mandolin maestra Sierra Hull has announced a special string of dates in December with a holiday theme. Billed as the Christmas Time Is Here tour, it will include four stops in the central and southeastern US that will also involve encouragement to share with the less fortunate over Christmas time.

Sierra is partnering with Toys For Tots and several regional food banks to collect unwrapped toys, canned food items, and cash at each of the shows, and offering free signed tour poster to everyone who brings gifts or food to the show, while supplies last.

Scheduled dates include:

Sierra will be taking a band with her for this tour, with accompaniment provided by Justin Moses, Kai Welch, Eddie Barbash, Ethan Jodziewicz, and Jamie Dick.

Ticket information can be found online.