Maggie Bilby passes

Michigan lost one of it’s finest bluegrass musicians and people on Friday, November 30th when Maggie Bilby lost her battle with cancer. She was 65 years of age.

Maggie was a friend and inspiration to all who knew her. She always had a smile on her face, and a positive thought to pass on. She and her husband Gary taught Wernick Method jam classes for a number of years. She lead jams at numerous festivals and always encouraged youngsters to participate.

She and Gary were inducted into the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association’s Hall of Honor in 2017. One of Maggie’s hobbies was making earrings using guitar picks. Many bluegrassers have a set of these to keep as a fond memory.

Services will be held today (December 3) at 11:00 a.m. at Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, MI. The family will greet visitors from 9:00-11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Maggie’s family suggests donations to her favorite volunteer work project, Friends of Walker Tavern, a state owned historical site near Brooklyn, Michigan.