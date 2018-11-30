Welcome Betty Lavengood!

Mark Lavengood, itinerant reso-guitarist, singer, songwriter, and bandleader, and his wife, Carrie Labarge, are celebrating the birth of their second child yesterday morning.

Betty June Lavengood was born on November 29 at 2:31 a.m. She came in at 5 lbs, 12 oz, and Mark says that mom and daughter are doing fine. Betty came early, but no complications were reported, and Mark and Carrie can’t wait to get her home.

For many years Mark was a multi-instrumentalist with Lindsay Lou & the Flatbelleys, but has since moved on to focus on a solo career and his company, Bear Mark Productions. Betty’s arrival comes at a busy time for him, with a new single, Wake Up, just released and a Florida tour coming up early in 2019.

But Mark and Carrie have managed this before.

Congratulations to the Lavengoods, and a big bluegrass welcome to Betty June!