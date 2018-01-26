Show your bluegrass street cred with Custom Kicks

High top sneakers are back in style, and have been for several years. Who would have guessed that the workaday shoes worn by basketballers in the 1960s would now be a fashion statement for everyone to young runway models to aging bluegrass songwriters.

With every imaginable pattern now available in canvas, shoe manufacturers have a wide variety of looks on offer, and one company, Groove Bags & Custom Kicks, is selling high tops with banjos or guitars emblazoned on the uppers. They are sold in either orange or blue, with a choice of white or black soles.

The company also has a number of other acoustic string oriented items, like acoustic guitar or violin seat covers for cars with bucket seats, and socks with patterns of banjo, guitar, or fiddle.

A quick look through their online catalog will turn up all sorts of fun music-themed items, like totes and bags, throw pillows, and various items of casual apparel.

Groove Bags is based in Washington state, and the many pieces in their catalog are produced on demand. Find more details online.