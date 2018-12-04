She’s Not There drops for CJ the DJ

Carl Jarrell, Jr., also known as CJ the DJ, has released a single with his band, Kentucky Rain.

It’s a song that will tear at the hearts of anyone who has dealt with a loved one experiencing the debilitating effects of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. She’s Not There, written by Dale McKinney, tells of a son who visits his mom every day, only to discover anew that she doesn’t remember who he is, and the painful reality of her being unable to receive the affection of a child that loves her dearly.

Here’s a taste…

Carl’s nickname comes from his on-air work on WMDJ radio in Martin, KY. They host his weekly Melvin Goins Bluegrass Show, named to honor Melvin and his rich legacy in bluegrass music.

She’s Not There is available wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.