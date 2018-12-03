Rhonda and Alison featured on Dolly Parton soundtrack

Nearly 60 years into a celebrated career, Dolly Parton has released her 5th soundtrack album for a major motion picture. This time it’s for Dumplin’, a Netflix original film based on the 2015 best-selling young adult novel of the same name by Julie Murphy.

It’s about a teen girl who might seem to lack the characteristics for a beauty pageant career at first glance, despite her mom being a former beauty queen and a known entity in their home town. But the girl, called Dumplin’, finds confidence to give it a go through listening to Dolly’s songs, something that caught Parton’s attention when the book came out. Popular actress Jennifer Anniston liked the story so well that she optioned it for a film treatment, signed on to star and produce, and reached out to Dolly about getting her to contribute songs for the project.

Parton jumped at the chance to both write new songs for the film, and assist in new recordings of some of her prior hits. A number of marquee names quickly came on board, like Gospel maven Mavis Staples, country star Miranda Lambert, and R&B artist Macy Gray.

And as she has often done, Dolly looked towards the bluegrass world for vocalists to join her in the studio. She tapped both Rhonda Vincent and Alison Krauss to add their voices for a new song, If We Don’t, which is included on the soundtrack.

Have a listen…

You can also watch the official trailer for the movie, which debuts December 7 on Netflix.

The soundtrack for Dumplin’ is available now from all the popular download and streaming sites.