Shawn Lane & Family sing the anthem in Charlotte

Shawn Lane of Blue Highway is out with his family this week doing some shows. The talented southwest Virginia singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist enjoys singing with his wife and their two sons, who now that they are old enough, can travel to play shows together when they are on break from school.

Yesterday in Charlotte, NC, Lane and his boys, Grayson, 17, and Garrett, 14, visited the Levine Children’s Hospital, where they entertained patients and their parents. The hospital has a state-of-the-art TV studio on site, and was able to broadcast their music live to all the TV sets in the building. Young folks were seen peeking around doors trying to get a look at the performers, who shared a number of traditional mountain songs and Shawn’s original compositions.

Later that evening, they headed down to the Spectrum Center to sing the national anthem before the tip off of the Charlotte Hornets-Philadelphia 76ers game. Shawn played basketball in his youth – and is reputed to retain a wicked set shot – and both Grayson and Garrett play now, so it was a great treat for all three of them to get this opportunity.

Here’s video of their effort.

Well done, boys!

Shawn Lane & Family will appear tonight (3/20) in Abigndon, VA at the Keyser-Aday Theatre in the Learning Resources Center at Virginia Highlands Community College. The show is part of the VHCC Arts Array Spencer Miller Concert Series. $10 tickets are available at the door.

The entire Lane Family will sing, including Gracie, Shawn’s wife and the boys’ mom, who had been unable to go with them to Charlotte.