Scrape Me Off the Ceiling video from Steel Wheels

Virginia’s Steel Wheels have dropped a music video for Scrape Me Off The Ceiling, one of the tracks from their upcoming Wild As We Came Here project.

It showcases their unorthodox style, which merges bluegrass and old timey sounds with the band’s punk rock roots. You see the guys in the studio, and performing at their annual music festival, Red Wing Roots, in a mix of color and black & white videography.

Wild As We Came Here is set for release on May 5, with pre-orders and other options offered on the band’s Pledge Music site.

We’ll have a report later this summer from Red Wing Roots as well.

