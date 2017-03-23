Night Driver from Ned Luberecki

Ned Luberecki is surely among the most talented and creative artists we have in bluegrass music. It doesn’t matter if he is driving the banjo right through the Becky Buller Band, sharing clever stories from the stage, or hosting one of his programs on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction, Ned’s wit and wisdom always shine through.

His latest solo banjo project, Take Five, is due for release at the end of this month and Ned has graciously allowed us to preview the album’s opening track, Night Driver, at Bluegrass Today. The title refers to his many years as a member of Chris Jones’ band, The Night Drivers. No doubt this tune came during one of those late drives from point A to point B.

We’ll have a full review of the record around the release date of March 31, but until then, here’s a taste of what you can expect from Take Five.

It’s a very ambitious project, combining bluegrass tunes with jazz standards accompanied by some of Nashville’s best.

Pre-orders are available now from Ned’s web site, where you can hear other tracks as well.