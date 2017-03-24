Introducing Kristi Stanley & Running Blind

Kristi Stanley, talented country and bluegrass singer from southwestern Virginia, has announced the members of her new touring band, Running Blind. Her debut album is expected soon from Union House Records.

A Kentucky native, Kristi has been singing all her life, but has spent the past twenty or so years in the role of wife and mother. Now that her children are a bit older, it’s her turn to shine, and she is pursuing a solo career in bluegrass not unlike her husband, Ralph Stanley II, the new leader of The Clinch Mountain Boys.

The members of Running Blind include Randy Blevins on guitar and serving as band leader, Tommy Austin on mandolin, Vicki Austin on bass, Ashley Davis on fiddle, Travis Houck on reso-guitar, and Chad Love on banjo. All are experienced bluegrass performers with professional recording and touring experience.

Stanley will officially introduce the new band today at the Bristol Spring Bluegrass Festival in Bristol VA. They will be with her as she tours in support of the new album throughout this year and beyond.

Here’s video of another performance earlier this winter.

You can find more information about Kristi Stanley online.