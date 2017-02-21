Say What You Mean from East Of Monroe

East Of Monroe is a Virginia/Maryland area band that exists to perform and record original material written by its members. Working together since 2010, they took their clever name from the fact that the DC capitol region does, in fact, exist substantially to the east of the home of bluegrass, Bill Monroe’s native Kentucky.

The group has a new album, By The River’s Edge, and has released as a single a song by guitarist/vocalist Gary Alan Ferguson. Say What You Mean won Gary the 2015 Hazel Dickens Song Contest, and East of Monroe has put it forward to represent and promote the record’s release. It’s an easy-going number with a folk sort of feel, presented in a straightforward manner by Ferguson and the band.

Here’s an image video with a taste of the song…

Along with Gary, East Of Monroe consists of Jackie Frost on guitar, Lisa Kay Howard Hughes on mandolin, Billy Budd on bass, Terry Wittenberg on banjo, and Wally Hughes on fiddle and resonator guitar.

They will host a belated album release concert on March 16th at The Kenmore Inn in Fredericksburg, VA, delayed previously by snow.

By The River’s Edge is available now from popular online resellers, from the band’s web site, and to radio programmers at Airplay Direct.