Saturday photos from the 2018 Florida Bluegrass Classic

The last day of the Florida Bluegrass Classic was highlighted by a classic car show. There were old Fords, Chevys, Studebakers, and even a DeLorean.

Williamson Branch kicked off the stage show in bright yellow attire. The energy of this group never wanes! The Atlantic City Boys provided a change of pace for the bluegrass audience. They do music of the late ’50s and early ’60s – Beach Boys, Neil Diamond, the Drifters, Frankie Valli, and others. They are already slated for next year’s Classic.

The colors were presented by the local fire department in dress uniforms.

Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road followed. Tommy Long told me he is feeling better and stronger every day. Lorraine and her band are among the hardest working groups on the bluegrass circuit.

Clay Hess, Ashby Frank, Phil Leadbetter, and the Walker Brothers closed out the afternoon and played again in the evening. MC Jo Odom asked for the name of the band. Cory Walker said, “The Walker Brothers and Friends!”

Country music icon, T. G. Sheppard closed out the festival. A lot of young artists could take a lesson from T. G. On stage — T. G., a microphone, a keyboard, and his band leader of some 35 years playing it. It was a great show. T. G. even sang love songs to the ladies! T. G. and Tommy Long did Do You Want to Go to Heaven on Lorraine’s Country Grass CD. Tommy and Lorraine joined T. G. on stage and reprised the song.

Earlier in the week I took pictures of a group jamming at a camper. They were there again when the show was over!

Next stop for the Candidpix.info camera is the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival on March 23rd and 24th. Smile!!