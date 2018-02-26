The Chapman’s Ozark Music Shoppe now on YouTube

The Chapmans are doing well since they came off the road and settled down to run a retail music store together in Springfield, MO. The three brothers (John, Jason, and Jeremy) run The Acoustic Shoppe, with some help from their dad, just as they did when they were touring as a bluegrass band.

As you might guess, the store caters to bluegrass, folk, and old time musicians, as well as students learning to play those and other acoustic styles. Like any retail outlet competing in today’s tough climate, they also sell online, and specialize in customer service and the sort of expertise that comes from being professional musicians for so many years.

They also host concerts and pickings at the Shoppe, and have recently been offered the opportunity to offer a half hour music program on their local CBS television affiliate. They had created segments previously for a local music show, but when it was determined that the show wasn’t going to continue into 2018, the brothers jumped at the chance to host their own.

It’s called The Ozark Music Shoppe, and Jeremy tells us that the first few shows consist of footage they had shot to use online.

“It came about very suddenly, so we put together the first few episodes with footage we had filmed for our YouTube channel, featuring Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Sammy Shelor, Marty Raybon, and Alan Bibey. We’ll be filming a lot more this year specifically for the show. It will also feature segments from the shop on cool instruments we get in, features on acoustic instruments, etc. It airs on KOZL in Springfield Sundays at 6:30, but we’ll be putting full episodes online on our Facebook page and YouTube channel two days after it airs locally.”

Here’s the most recent episode, with Marty Raybon.