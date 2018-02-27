ResoSummit seeking applicants for 2018 Houston Caldwell scholarship

ResoSummit, Rob Ickes’ annual instructional weekend for students of the resophonic guitar, is on the lookout for young sliders interested in a full scholarship to the November 2018 camp. As it has each of its 11 years, ResoSummit ’18 sold out the day that registration opened, and while there is a waiting list, the only surefire way to still attend is through their Houston Caldwell scholarship for players who will be 18 or younger on the workshop date of November 8.
Rob chose to name the scholarship after Houston, a promising young bluegrass musician who died tragically in 2010. The winning applicant will attend ResoSummit at no charge, including on-site accommodations, food, and a travel stipend. They will have the opportunity to study with a faculty that includes Ickes, along with Phil Leadbetter, Randy Kohrs, Mike Witcher, Andy Hall (tentative), Billy Cardine, Cindy Cashdollar (tentative), Jimmy Heffernan, Greg Booth, Gary Hultman, Ivan Rosenberg, and David Hamburger.
Luthiers Tim Scheerhorn and Paul Beard will also be on hand, plus Debashish Bettyachara from India, the Summit’s first international faculty member.
The application process is quite informal. Just email them expressing your interest. The scholarship is open to young players at any level of skill or experience, and all interested 18 and under are encouraged to apply.
Rob says that this weekend of Dobro infusion can be a big help to young pickers.
“Dobro players of all ages tell us that ResoSummit is profoundly educational and inspirational; but we know that young players are often the ones who get the biggest boost from the experience we jokingly call ‘Total Dobro Overload.'”
Rob’s co-host at ResoSummit 2018, Betty Wheeler, will respond to each applicant as further information is required.
The email address to apply is resosummit@gmail.com. What have you got to lose?