ResoSummit seeking applicants for 2018 Houston Caldwell scholarship

ResoSummit, Rob Ickes’ annual instructional weekend for students of the resophonic guitar, is on the lookout for young sliders interested in a full scholarship to the November 2018 camp. As it has each of its 11 years, ResoSummit ’18 sold out the day that registration opened, and while there is a waiting list, the only surefire way to still attend is through their Houston Caldwell scholarship for players who will be 18 or younger on the workshop date of November 8.

Rob chose to name the scholarship after Houston, a promising young bluegrass musician who died tragically in 2010. The winning applicant will attend ResoSummit at no charge, including on-site accommodations, food, and a travel stipend. They will have the opportunity to study with a faculty that includes Ickes, along with Phil Leadbetter, Randy Kohrs, Mike Witcher, Andy Hall (tentative), Billy Cardine, Cindy Cashdollar (tentative), Jimmy Heffernan, Greg Booth, Gary Hultman, Ivan Rosenberg, and David Hamburger.